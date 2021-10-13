Videographer

Station: WJRT Dept: News

Flint

ABOUT STATION:

For more than 60 years, ABC12 has been part of the Mid-Michigan community. Being called a leader in the industry is a responsibility and commitment we take seriously.

Providing breaking news of the day and keeping our viewers informed before, during and after severe weather is our commitment day in and day out. Reaching beyond the traditional news of the day, ABC12 is humbled to be the media partner for several events throughout the year benefiting the community we call home.

If you are looking for a place to begin your career, find an opportunity to make a change or challenge your skills, the award winning team of ABC12 could be the perfect home for you too.

JOB SUMMARY:

ABC12 News is looking for a visual storyteller who can go off the shoulder as well as the sticks...a creative go-getter, with an eye for composition and an ear for sound. If you like a challenge and have a couple of years’ experience on the street, we want to hear from you!

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate and maintain a professional quality video camera and related news gathering equipment.

Be familiar with and understand non-linear editing techniques to meet deadlines and create high-impact stories.

Operate and maintain live equipment including microwave, satellite, and LiveU backpack.

Work with reporters in the field to turn visually creative, memorable stories as well as interesting, active live shots.

Bring story ideas and creative energy to the table every day.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Ability to generate live shots and packages with high production values is a must.

Candidate should have all requisite skills with technology, including legacy microwave, major streaming vendors, FTP solutions, non-linear editing solutions and state of the art newsroom production and rundown system .

Ideal candidate will be resourceful, self-reliant, and self-motivated.

Having a 107 remote pilot drone license is a plus as well as experience and demonstrated ability with original graphics.A driver’s license in good standing is required as well as the ability to work all shifts, including nights and weekends.

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred (or equivalent experience)

2 years of experience as photographer for broadcast news strongly preferred

Ability to Shoot and Edit (Edius experience a plus)

Excellent time management skills

This position may include weekends/evenings/weekends.

This is a full time position offering competitive salaries with a competitive benefit package that includes medical/dental/vision plans as well as a 401k plan.

Pre-employment and random drug testing, successful completion of pre-employment background check, and MVR check are conditions of employment. You must possess a valid driver’s license had have a good driving record.

If offered a position, you must produce legally required documentation demonstrating your eligibility to work in the United States before you can begin employment.

This position requires you to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

Please apply by sending resume and cover letter to : wjrthrjobpostings@abc12.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

WJRT provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, WJRT complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

WJRT expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of WJRT’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

