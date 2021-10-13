Weekend Anchor / MMJ

Station: WJRT Dept: News

ABOUT STATION:

For more than 60 years, ABC12 has been part of the Mid-Michigan community. Being called a leader in the industry is a responsibility and commitment we take seriously.

Providing breaking news of the day and keeping our viewers informed before, during and after severe weather is our commitment day in and day out. Reaching beyond the traditional news of the day, ABC12 is humbled to be the media partner for several events throughout the year benefiting the community we call home.

If you are looking for a place to begin your career, find an opportunity to make a change or challenge your skills, the award winning team of ABC12 could be the perfect home for you too.

JOB SUMMARY:

ABC12 is recruiting a high energy newsroom leader who is a storyteller at heart. In this role, the right candidate will co-anchor our highly successful weekend morning newscast, and MMJ three weekdays.

Must have the ability to work in a multi-platform environment and will contribute daily to our digital platforms, including social media and abc12.com. Applicant must have ability to perform as one-person-band MMJ for 3 weekdays. Must be comfortable on air or live in the field.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Anchor weekend morning newscasts, and other newscasts as assigned. Work closely with producers to ensure story selection and quality of broadcast are clean, compelling and consistent

Ideal candidate has a strong desire to turn the lead story every day

Must report breaking news with urgency, impact and deliver quality reporting in high pressure deadline situations

Pitch viable, developed story ideas

Develop and cultivate sources

Shoot, write, edit a minimum of one package and one vosot per shift

Solid understanding of legal and ethical issues impacting journalism

Demonstrate strong social media skills in posting and interacting on digital platforms

Write a digital article/ develop multiplatform content for each story you cover

Post and interact on multiple social media platforms

Working directly with the news team to build out our coverage and make it meaningful and relatable to our viewers. The person we hire must have a positive attitude and be an ambassador for the station by making personal appearances at community events.

Writing compelling stories. Shooting and editing video. Live reporting in studio or in the field. Update social media accounts. Must be able to work under extreme deadlines pressure and respond to late changes. Be available for unscheduled assignments on morning, nights, weekends and holidays as assigned by News Management.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred (or equivalent experience)

2 years of experience as an MMJ, additional experience preferred

Ability to Shoot and Edit (Edius experience a plus)

Excellent time management skills

Strong writing skills (broadcast and print styles)

This position will include weekends.

This is a full time position offering competitive salaries with a competitive benefit package that includes medical/dental/vision plans as well as a 401k plan.

Pre-employment and random drug testing, successful completion of pre-employment background check, and MVR check are conditions of employment. You must possess a valid driver’s license had have a good driving record.

If offered a position, you must produce legally required documentation demonstrating your eligibility to work in the United States before you can begin employment.

This position requires you to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

Please apply by sending resume and cover letter to : wjrthrjobpostings@abc12.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

WJRT provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, WJRT complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

WJRT expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of WJRT’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

