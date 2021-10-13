Wellness Wednesday: Can-Do Color Run planned for Saturday in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Youth and Fitness Fund is hosting the third annual Can-Do Color Run in Clio on Saturday.

Organizer Nate Jonker talked about the event, which includes a health fair.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Clio Country Club, 13141 N. Linden Road. Admission is $30 for adults and $15 for kids age 18 and younger.

Click here for more information about the event or to register.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.