Wellness Wednesday: Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church hosting Women’s Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church is preparing for its Women’s Day weekend on Saturday.

Public relations manager Chawn Greene-Farmer said the event this year is different from past Women’s Day weekends.

The event takes place from noon to 2 p.m. at the church, 3502 Lapeer Road in Flint. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available, along with free clothes from the Hem of His Garment pantry.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.