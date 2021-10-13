Advertisement

Wellness Wednesday: Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church hosting Women’s Day

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church is preparing for its Women’s Day weekend on Saturday.

Public relations manager Chawn Greene-Farmer said the event this year is different from past Women’s Day weekends.

The event takes place from noon to 2 p.m. at the church, 3502 Lapeer Road in Flint. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available, along with free clothes from the Hem of His Garment pantry.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

The Can-Do Color Run is happening Saturday in Clio.
Wellness Wednesday: Can-Do Color Run planned for Saturday in Clio
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Senator Jim Ananich said that two new business projects...
More than 400 new jobs expected to come to Genesee County
The Crim Fitness Foundation is launching a program to bring mindfulness into the community.
Crim Fitness Foundation launching a new program focused on bringing mindfulness to the community
Sugah Please is located in Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.
Sugah Please Coffee House gears up for Sweetest Day this weekend