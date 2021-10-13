Wellness Wednesday: Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church hosting Women’s Day
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church is preparing for its Women’s Day weekend on Saturday.
Public relations manager Chawn Greene-Farmer said the event this year is different from past Women’s Day weekends.
The event takes place from noon to 2 p.m. at the church, 3502 Lapeer Road in Flint. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available, along with free clothes from the Hem of His Garment pantry.
