AOTW - Griffin Meinhold

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Hatchets have already scored 275 this season, which is their highest point total in 20 years, and man has accounted for 69 of those points his name is Griffin Meinhold.

“There are a lot of special kids on this team and he is definitely a big part of it. To be honest, he doesn’t get as many reps as he should but when he does get a rep he makes it count,” said Bad Axe head football coach Kal Pokley.

The Hatchet’s junior just knows how to score, whether it’s on the ground or putting the ball through the uprights about 38 yards out.

Meinhold explains, “I didn’t really have anything going through my mind other than I was going to make it. It was amazing I missed one a couple of weeks ago but to see that one go through it was a really a big confidence booster for me.”

Through his special play, Griffin has the Hatchets in a prime position to achieve their championship dreams.

The first starts with this week’s games against the Lakers for the Great Thumb Conference West division.

“We for sure have the ability to do it and we have the talent to do it. But, we just have to make sure we get back to practice this week,” said Griffin.

Nothing like expectations, they either break you or make you and Meinhold looks up for the task.

