Advertisement

City leaders, residents frustrated by continued gun violence in Saginaw

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - “My heart breaks for, for the people in Saginaw who are experiencing a loss or the victims of these crimes, whether it’s a business owner or residents who are experiencing these losses,” said Saginaw City Councilwoman, Annie Boensch.

Boensch, reacting to news of two more shootings taking place in the city of Saginaw this week. A sign that despite their best efforts to curb the violence, there is still a lot of work to be done to in order to bring about change.

“There has to be a whole, you know whole community approach and something that we do collectively,” Boensch said.

Tracking the most recent numbers released by police, show that 72 shootings took place by the end of September, not including any that occurred over the last two weeks.

There were 103 for all of 2020.

“They’re concerned for their safety and the safety of their kids walking to and from school and you know you’ve got people who are just trying to run a business, and do things here in broad daylight and then these things are occurring so it’s just just disheartening.” she said.

Boesnch said that she hopes the city will get more state support to stop the violence.

“You know there are many communities in Michigan and throughout the country that are facing these issues right now. And we need, you know we need help, certainly,” Boensch said.

There has also been 15 homicides this year, compared to 26 in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

MDOT plans to reopen parts of the I-69 construction on Sunday
MDOT plans to reopen parts of I-69 construction on Sunday
MDOT plans to reopen parts of I-69 construction on Sunday
MDOT plans to reopen parts of I-69 construction on Sunday
Gun violence erupts in Saginaw
More gun violence erupts in Saginaw
Arenac County woman attacked by a deer wearing an orange collar
Woman survives attack by deer that was wearing an orange collar - clipped version