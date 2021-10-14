City leaders, residents frustrated by continued gun violence in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - “My heart breaks for, for the people in Saginaw who are experiencing a loss or the victims of these crimes, whether it’s a business owner or residents who are experiencing these losses,” said Saginaw City Councilwoman, Annie Boensch.

Boensch, reacting to news of two more shootings taking place in the city of Saginaw this week. A sign that despite their best efforts to curb the violence, there is still a lot of work to be done to in order to bring about change.

“There has to be a whole, you know whole community approach and something that we do collectively,” Boensch said.

Tracking the most recent numbers released by police, show that 72 shootings took place by the end of September, not including any that occurred over the last two weeks.

There were 103 for all of 2020.

“They’re concerned for their safety and the safety of their kids walking to and from school and you know you’ve got people who are just trying to run a business, and do things here in broad daylight and then these things are occurring so it’s just just disheartening.” she said.

Boesnch said that she hopes the city will get more state support to stop the violence.

“You know there are many communities in Michigan and throughout the country that are facing these issues right now. And we need, you know we need help, certainly,” Boensch said.

There has also been 15 homicides this year, compared to 26 in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.