Construction begins on new Saginaw Animal Care building

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/14/21) - After years of planning, construction began this week on the new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Resource Center.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning.

Funding for the Kochville Township facility was approved by voters in a millage in 2018.

The new animal control center on Bay Road will include kennels for dogs and cats, feeding areas, support spaces, and a community education center.

Staff said a new on-site veterinary clinic would enhance animal safety.

Animal Control said the new facility will be about 23,000 square feet, which was nearly three times larger than the current center.

And the expansion was badly needed. Animal Control said last month it was housing 135 dogs in a building that under state guidelines should only house 90.

