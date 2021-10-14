Advertisement

Construction begins on new Saginaw Animal Care building

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning.
The new building will be built in Kochville Township.
By Christine Winter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/14/21) - After years of planning, construction began this week on the new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Resource Center.

Funding for the Kochville Township facility was approved by voters in a millage in 2018.

The new animal control center on Bay Road will include kennels for dogs and cats, feeding areas, support spaces, and a community education center.

Staff said a new on-site veterinary clinic would enhance animal safety.

Animal Control said the new facility will be about 23,000 square feet, which was nearly three times larger than the current center.

And the expansion was badly needed. Animal Control said last month it was housing 135 dogs in a building that under state guidelines should only house 90.

To learn more about the shelter and the animals up for adoption click here.

