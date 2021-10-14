Consumers Energy breaks ground on natural gas training complex in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy announced a new addition to the city of Flint, which will provide a new way to train energy workers.

The utility hosted a groundbreaking at its Flint office for the new site called Flint Gas City. The facility has been in the works for over six years and will give workers real world experience on working on lines and natural gas.

Flint Gas City will be a unique campus with mini homes and buildings to better prepare hundreds of workers for real world experience.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.