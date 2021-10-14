Advertisement

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority launches campaign to support local Black businesses

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Midwest Impact Day of Service is happening on Saturday.

Tamar Swain with the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Comma Bookstore and Social Club owner Egypt Odyss talked about the organization, which encourages the community to support small businesses. Several businesses are offering discounts this weekend.

Comma Bookstore is hosting a Meet the Authors reception on Saturday evening.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

LaTashia Perry is founder and CEO of Kids Like Mine and author of the "Like Mine" book series.
LaTashia Perry’s ‘Like Mine’ book series featured at Comma in Flint
Crust Bakery is located in Fenton.
Crust Bakery in Fenton celebrates National Dessert Day
Semaj Brown is Flint's poet laureate.
Zeta Phi Beta sorority launches Flint’s virtual poetry gallery
Crim mindfulness initiative hopes to reach more people of color
Crim mindfulness initiative hopes to reach more people of color