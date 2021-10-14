Advertisement

DTE says natural gas customers will be shielded from rising prices this winter

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - DTE Energy says its natural gas customers won’t face dramatic price increases expected around the country this winter.

Natural gas prices have doubled over the past few months to a seven-year high. The U.S. Department of Energy is predicting a 30% increase in natural gas prices this winter to the highest level since 2008-2009.

However, DTE says it locked in prices for the anticipated natural gas needs for the winter before a recent uptick in prices, so customers will pay lower rates than much of the market.

DTE says it also passes along natural gas to customers at cost without any markup.

With many people working from home, the utility says heating costs may increase since they will keep their houses warm all day instead of allowing thermostats to drop slightly during the day.

DTE offered the following tips for limiting home heating costs this winter:

  • Install a programmable thermostat. Set it for 68 degrees during the day and a bit lower at night.
  • Seal air leaks and add insulation where possible.
  • Inspect and replace furnace filters every three months to keep the appliances running at peak efficiency.

DTE customers who need assistance paying their heat or electric bills should call 1-800-477-4747 or 211 as soon as possible before they get behind. Payment plans and bill assistance programs are available.

