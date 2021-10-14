Father sentenced in West Michigan high school bomb case

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WJRT) - The father of a teenager who accidentally detonated a homemade explosive at a west Michigan school is going to prison for 4 years.

In March, David Saylor’s son brought a homemade explosive to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated it, injuring himself and others.

The teen lost both thumbs. After the explosion, police searched Saylor’s home and filed charges. The father pleaded guilty to possession of a pipe bomb and a stolen gun.

Saylor admitted that he and his son designed and made explosives for two years.

