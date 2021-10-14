Advertisement

Father sentenced in West Michigan high school bomb case

In March, Saylor’s son brought the pipe bomb to Newaygo High School and accidently detonated it
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWAYGO, Mich. (WJRT) - The father of a teenager who accidentally detonated a homemade explosive at a west Michigan school is going to prison for 4 years.

In March, David Saylor’s son brought a homemade explosive to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated it, injuring himself and others.

The teen lost both thumbs. After the explosion, police searched Saylor’s home and filed charges. The father pleaded guilty to possession of a pipe bomb and a stolen gun.

RELATED: School reopens day after homemade explosive injures 6

Saylor admitted that he and his son designed and made explosives for two years.

