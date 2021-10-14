Advertisement

Flint man dies after crashing into semi-trailer parked along I-69

I-69
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man died after he crashed into a parked semi-trailer on I-69 in Shiawassee County on Wednesday.

Police say the 41-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on I-69 when he hit the semi-trailer near State Road in Shiawassee Township around noon. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the semi-trailer was parked legally along the freeway and not encroaching on the travel lanes. Police are not sure what caused the Flint man, who was not identified, to drive onto the shoulder and hit the trailer.

The sheriff’s office will continue investigating the crash.

