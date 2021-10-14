Grand Blanc Township welcoming new company by widening Baldwin Road

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A busy road in Grand Blanc Township will get rebuilt and widened to make way for a construction company relocating from Flushing.

Fessler & Bowman Inc. is leaving Flushing to build a $10 million headquarters off Baldwin Road, which currently is two lanes with aging pavement. The Michigan Department of Transportation is providing a grant to widen the road to three lanes and upgrade the surface.

The road project will add a center turn lane, right turn lanes, paved shoulders and other improvements along Baldwin Road from the new Dort Highway extension east to New Tech Drive, which is just east of the I-75 overpass. Township officials have been planning the upgrades to Baldwin Road for years.

The road work is required for Fessler & Bowman’s 80,000-square-foot headquarters facility. The national earthwork and concrete construction contractor is planning to bring 112 existing jobs to the new facility and create 52 more instead of relocating out of state.

Fessler & Bowman considered moving its headquarters to regional offices in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

“Improvements to Baldwin Road and the supporting infrastructure are critical to our transportation needs and was instrumental in our decision to relocate our corporate headquarters to Grand Blanc,” said Jim Malenich, president and chief executive officer of Fessler & Bowman.

The state is providing over $1.7 million of the total road project cost of $5.1 million with the township and Genesee County Road Commission paying the rest.

Grand Blanc Township Superintendent Dennis Liimatta said the road project falls in the township’s downtown development authority district. Plans for that area include the long-discussed Tech Village development and an industrial park proposed on the former Trim Pines Christmas tree farm, in addition to the Fessler & Bowman headquarters.

“The Charter Township of Grand Blanc has invested a great deal of energy into creating an environment within the DDA District that will attract and retain cutting edge technology-driven businesses, and the improvement to the Baldwin Road corridor is vital to achieving the vision,” Liimatta said. “Without the upgrade to the infrastructure, we could not sustain the job-creating economic growth projected for this development zone.”

The Genesee County Road Commission will manage the Baldwin Road construction project. Timelines for the Fessler & Bowman expansion and Baldwin Road improvement project were not announced Thursday.

