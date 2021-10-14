JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

We had a couple of batches of rain move across Mid-Michigan Thursday. In the morning, it was the northern parts of the area that saw the lion’s share of the rain. During the afternoon, another line of showers and thunderstorms moved through as a cold front pushed across the area. Behind the front, things will be a little quieter for a good part of the night. Through the wee hours of our Friday, however, another batch of rain will be moving toward us from the south.

Some parts of the ABC12 viewing area may see a little bit of sun early Friday. If you see some, consider yourself lucky. For most of the area, most of the day, mostly cloudy skies will prevail with pockets of rain dotting the landscape. Highs will be in the 60s, so at least it won’t be a cold rain. Areas of rain will continue to drift across lower Michigan right on through Friday night, so for the second week in a row, some rain may hit some of the high school football games during the evening.

Lots of clouds and some showers will linger even into Saturday morning. Brisk northwesterly winds will hold high temperatures for the day in the 50s. The trend for the late-day period will be for the clouds to start to break up. That trend should continue on through Saturday night, so we can expect a brighter end to the weekend. With brighter skies Sunday, temperatures will move back up to around the 60-degree mark, which is right where we should be. On ABC12 News we will let you know if the dry weather will hold into next week. - JR