LaTashia Perry’s ‘Like Mine’ book series featured at Comma in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is organizing the Impact Day of Service on Saturday

They’re encouraging the community to get out and support Black-owned businesses. Shopping will be followed by a reception at the Comma Bookstore and Social Hub in Flint, where attendees can meet a few book authors.

One of the authors is LaTashia Perry, who is founder and CEO of Kids Like Mine. That is a series committed to enriching and empowering the lives of African-American children.

Perry talked about her “Like Mine” book series, which is sold worldwide after being featured on “Good Morning America” and in People magazine.

