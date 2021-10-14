MDOT plans to reopen parts of I-69 construction on Sunday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Its the day many drivers have been waiting for, MDOT said that they’re reopening parts of I-69 after seven months of being under construction.

“Weather permitting Sunday-- we’ll start to move our West bound traffic off of the Eastbound side and onto the roadway we’ve been working on,” said Construction Engineer, Keith Brown

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that means, all these land closure signs and barrels could be gone by the time drivers go to work on Monday.

Brown said that while everything won’t be reopen by Sunday, shifting traffic back onto the Westbound side will be a step in the right direction.

“We’ll start pavement markings without disrupting traffic, and then once we get those in and we can get a lane open for that traffic-- we’ll take westbound down to one lane and have that open for drivers,” said Brown.

But the biggest help for drivers frustrated with the closures, The Michigan Department of Transportation will be pulling barrels from ramps at 475 and Dort Highway.

“Ramps at Dort highway to westbound, ramps for 475 from westbound to northbound and southbound. And then southbound 475 to westbound 69, those will reopen and hopefully help out with some of the congestion,” he said.

Brown said that the work is weather permitting and will take some time to put into place, so drivers should be patient and prepare for some slow downs Monday morning.

“Once we take that down to one lane it will mess with traffic. On Monday morning, everyone will be coming in with the new traffic configuration we want them to take their time with the redone ramps opening and coming in,” he said.

Brown said that the rest of the project will finish in mid November.

Of course, they’re not totally done just yet. Construction will return in April to reconstruct the Eastbound lanes.

