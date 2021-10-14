Michigan reports a daily average of 4,335 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Daily average of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,671 new COVID-19 illnesses for Tuesday through Wednesday for a total of 1,073,228. The daily average was 4,335 newly confirmed cases per day over the last two days.

State health officials reported 110 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday through Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,459.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased on Tuesday from the weekends readings with 37,992 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests continued to reach high levels with a report of 12.29% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Wednesday, 2,166 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 59 more than Monday.

A total of 2,061 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care both slightly decreased from the weekend report. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 545 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 282 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are three less COVID-19 patients in intensive care and three less on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 13.670 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.424 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.55 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 690,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.083 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.510 million people statewide. A total of 58.7% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 68.1% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 39,062 cases and 980 deaths, which is an increase of 274 cases and six deaths.

Saginaw, 24,203 cases and 637 deaths, which is an increase of 235 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,484 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Bay, 13,050 cases and 362 deaths, which is an increase of 142 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,898 cases and 94 deaths, which is an increase of 65 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 2,565 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death

Gratiot, 4,145 cases and 121 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases and one death.

Huron, 3,492 cases and 83 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Iosco, 2,485 cases and 84 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases and two deaths.

Isabella, 7,135 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of 93 cases.

Lapeer, 9,281 cases and 231 deaths, which is an increase of 92 cases and one death.

Midland, 8,941 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 104 cases.

Ogemaw, 2,133 cases and 51 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and three deaths.

Oscoda, 735 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Roscommon, 1,943 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Sanilac, 4,158 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Shiawassee, 7,006 cases and 121 deaths, which is an increase of 99 cases and three deaths.

Tuscola, 5,967 cases and 175 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases and two deaths.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.