Michigan’s Bridge Card system will go offline part of this weekend

Benefits will not be available from late Saturday through Sunday morning during a system upgrade
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.(State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Bridge Cards will be unavailable for food and cash assistance benefits part of this weekend while the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services completes an upgrade.

Bridge Cards cannot be used from about 11 p.m. Saturday through around 11 a.m. Sunday. That means SNAP benefits, food assistance, WIC and cash assistance benefits will not be available during that time.

The same Bridge Cards will begin working again for all benefits around 11 a.m. Sunday. Recipients shouldn’t notice any changes to their benefits after the upgrade is complete.

“These system changes will improve access to food and cash assistance because clients now will be able to use a mobile app that was not previously available,” said Lew Roubal, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services senior deputy director for opportunity. “We apologize for any inconvenience and chose a timeframe with low Bridge Card activity to make this transition.”

The upgrade involves switching to Fidelity Information Systems of Florida, which is the new electronic benefit transfer provider for Michigan. A previous upgrade in August created delays, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expects a smooth process this time.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the upgrade should click here or call the number on the back of their Bridge Card.

Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

