Advertisement

NorthGate lands contract with Ford; expanding into Burton warehouse

Vacant auto parts facility will become a Ford distribution center operated by NorthGate
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - NorthGate is bringing new life and hundreds of jobs to a vacant warehouse in Burton after landing a contract with Ford.

The 421,000-square-foot facility at 4137 Davison Road will become home to a new $13 million consigned packaging and distribution center for Ford Motor Co. NorthGate will handle packaging, sorting and distribution of Ford parts to centers around the United States.

NorthGate President George Wilkinson said the company expects to hire about 150 people for the distribution facility by the end of 2021 and continue hiring up to 150 more people next year.

“These will be good-paying jobs at $13 to $20 per hour plus bonuses, with additional benefits after 90 days,” he said.

Click here for more information or to apply for one of the positions.

“As a second chance employer, we offer training and meaningful work that removes barriers to employment such as personal finance, transportation, child care and conflict resolution,” said NorthGate CEO Andy Goggins.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the NorthGate expansion earlier this week, along with plans for a separate DAG Technology auto plant coming to Grand Blanc Township.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

The new building will be built in Kochville Township.
Construction begins on new Saginaw Animal Care building
Generic Michigan Bridge Card image.
Michigan’s Bridge Card system will go offline part of this weekend
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
DTE says natural gas customers will be shielded from rising prices this winter
Consumers Energy and Flint city officials break ground on the Flint Gas City training complex.
Consumers Energy breaks ground on natural gas training complex in Flint