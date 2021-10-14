NorthGate lands contract with Ford; expanding into Burton warehouse

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - NorthGate is bringing new life and hundreds of jobs to a vacant warehouse in Burton after landing a contract with Ford.

The 421,000-square-foot facility at 4137 Davison Road will become home to a new $13 million consigned packaging and distribution center for Ford Motor Co. NorthGate will handle packaging, sorting and distribution of Ford parts to centers around the United States.

NorthGate President George Wilkinson said the company expects to hire about 150 people for the distribution facility by the end of 2021 and continue hiring up to 150 more people next year.

“These will be good-paying jobs at $13 to $20 per hour plus bonuses, with additional benefits after 90 days,” he said.

Click here for more information or to apply for one of the positions.

“As a second chance employer, we offer training and meaningful work that removes barriers to employment such as personal finance, transportation, child care and conflict resolution,” said NorthGate CEO Andy Goggins.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the NorthGate expansion earlier this week, along with plans for a separate DAG Technology auto plant coming to Grand Blanc Township.

