The Powers Catholic football program is leaving the Saginaw Valley League after this season

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Powers Catholic football program will be leaving the Saginaw Valley League after 10 years at the end of this season.

Athletic director Mike Watson told ABC12 on Wednesday night that the move was a tough decision, but a decision that was made with the health and safety of Charger student-athletes at the forefront of his mind.

Powers has an enrollment of just over 600 students. Mt. Pleasant is the next smallest school in the Saginaw Valley League, which has an enrollment of just over 1,100 students. Watson said that playing much bigger schools in a sport like football causes many concerns regarding player safety.

Powers head football coach Jerry Todd agreed that it was a tough decision to leave the Saginaw Valley League, but believes it is the right move for his program.

The Chargers football program will now compete as an independent school for the next two years, which gives them the freedom to create their own schedule and play against other schools that are similar in enrollment size.

Watson added that Powers will re-evaluate things after competing for two years as an independent program

The rest of Powers Catholic’s athletic teams will still compete in the Saginaw Valley League.

