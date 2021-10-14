Advertisement

Scattered rain into the afternoon

Very warm
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As a cold front moves eastward across the state, we’ll see cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms today. Rain chances continue tomorrow into Saturday as another system lifts northward to end the week.

Today will be mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be shifting from the S to the W at 5-15mph before turning light overnight. We’ll be cloudy today with scattered showers developing and carrying into later tonight. Storms are possible but nothing severe is expected.

Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 40s further north of the bay to the low and mid 50s further south. We’ll stay cloudy but do look to get a break in the rain late tonight/early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow although we’ll start the early morning dry, showers move back in with another chance at a few non-severe storms. Highs Friday remain in the low 60s!

