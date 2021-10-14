Whitmer creates new state health and aging administration

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is shifting some resources in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to create a new administration for senior citizen services.

Whitmer announced the new Health and Aging Services Administration on Thursday, which combines the former Aging and Adult Services Agency and Medical Services Administration. She said the move will create more collaboration on programs target aging adults.

Adults age 60 or older total 2 million in Michigan and comprise 25% of the state’s population. The 85 and older age group is the fastest growing in Michigan.

“Older Michiganders deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and by dedicating resources at the state level, we can ensure they have the resources they need to have a secure retirement, access to high-quality healthcare, attainable, affordable housing, and more,” Whitmer said.

No state government jobs will be lost or created with the change. But Whitmer believes combining the services will make Michigan Department of Health and Human Services programs more efficient.

State employees will be able to increase coordination with local aging services staff in communities across Michigan and better analyze policies or processes on a wide basis.

“We expect these changes to allow smoother transitions across the continuum of care – including for older adults who prefer to age in place. Services to our aging population are a critically important part of MDHHS’s work,” said Kate Massey, who will lead the new administration.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.