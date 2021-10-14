Advertisement

Zeta Phi Beta sorority launches Flint’s virtual poetry gallery

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunday is Black Poetry Day, which was created in honor of poet, writer and preacher Jupiter Hammon.

She became the first published African-American poet on Oct. 17, 1761.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. has joined with Flint’s first poet Laureate, Semaj Brown, to launch Flint’s Virtual Poetry Gallery. She talked about the project.

