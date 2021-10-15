After deer attack, Au Gres residents on edge as many have seen the buck

AU GRES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The most wanted animal in Arenac County is most likely a deer that attacked a woman leaving her badly injured.

The DNR weighs in on the attack as people who live in Au Gres Township are a bit on edge.

We told you about the attack on the woman last night as she needed 22 stitches to care for the puncture wounds

Other people who live in that part of Arenac County have seen the buck because it comes up close to houses. Humans and dogs don’t scare it, but that deer has people scared when they venture out of their homes.

Lauri Payea has provided us video of a deer standing close to her son. When the deer lunges at the man, he walks back to his car and the deer follows and family members tell the man to get into the car.

Lauri first saw the fawn in the spring, it walked right up to her. Now that it has antlers, she got on a social media to warn neighbors after this Labor Day family event.

“I told everybody in this area to be on the lookout for this deer,” she says.

Patty Willis, who lives about a mile and a half from Lauri, did not see that warning. On September 26th, she was knocked down by a deer, its antlers puncturing her skin. Her son rescued her from the attack.

“Blood everywhere...it was terrible,” says Luke Willis.

“This buck was relentless,” says Patty Willis.

Even though the deer that attacked Willis had an orange collar on, Lauri believes its the same deer because of how the antlers are structured.

“I couldn’t believe it, I knew that deer was going to hurt somebody, I’m just glad she didn’t get killed because it could have killed her,” says Payea.

“I don’t recall ever responding to an attack on a deer on a human,” says Lt. Brandon Kieft of the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

The DNR investigated a complaint last year that a deer was being cared for as a pet in this area. They say the family released it, but some in the area are wondering why the fawn wasn’t euthanized then before it gets big and could cause problems.

“Sometimes we euthanize a deer like that, sometimes the public says, why would you, why would you kill a fawn,” says Kieft.

There is another video of what is believed to be the same deer in early September, which appears to have the same antlers, but no orange collar. A DNR report indicates the orange collar may have been put on the deer in recent weeks by the family who originally cared for it.

“We don’t want the public to be worried,” says Kieft.

But in that area, they are nervous.

“A little kid could get killed immediately by that deer and that scares me,” says Payea.

The DNR is telling hunters they can shoot that deer with the orange collar if they see it and can do it safely.

We also spoke to a family member at the house where that deer was kept last year, but she did not want to comment.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.