Advertisement

Ascension Genesys limits scheduled medical procedures that require in-patient stay

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Ascension Genesys Hospital is placing new temporary limits on scheduled elective surgical procedures amid a staffing shortage and COVID-19 case increase.

The hospital in Grand Blanc Township sent a note to doctors Friday, saying all elective in-patient medical procedures and any prescheduled surgeries requiring an overnight stay will be pushed back to sometime after Nov. 1. The order took effect on Friday.

The hospital aims to keep as many beds available as possible as demand for services increases.

Surgical cases already in the hospital by Friday, any procedures deemed urgent or emergent and all outpatient procedures may continue as scheduled.

Ascension Genesys Hospital officials plan to review the situation weekly to decide when elective procedures can be scheduled again. Hospital administrators hope to lift the restrictions by Dec. 31 to accommodate patients who want procedures done before the end of this year.

Like many hospitals, Ascension Genesys says it is experiencing a staffing shortage as increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients take up more beds. The hospital was operating at 83% capacity Friday with 58 COVID-19 patients and 18 in intensive care, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Ascension Genesys says the demand for surgical procedures often increases in the fall and further strains bed capacity.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Genesee County tracking slight uptick in Legionnaires’ disease cases
Funding mental health and addiction care through Medicaid
State official announce new initiative that will fund mental health and addiction care through Medicaid
Mosquitoes
Michigan confirms three cases of EEE in Mid-Michigan horses
Andrea Acevedo is president of the SEIU Healthcare Michigan union.
Nursing home workers ask Saginaw City Council to set example with hazard pay