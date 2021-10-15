Ascension Genesys limits scheduled medical procedures that require in-patient stay

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Ascension Genesys Hospital is placing new temporary limits on scheduled elective surgical procedures amid a staffing shortage and COVID-19 case increase.

The hospital in Grand Blanc Township sent a note to doctors Friday, saying all elective in-patient medical procedures and any prescheduled surgeries requiring an overnight stay will be pushed back to sometime after Nov. 1. The order took effect on Friday.

The hospital aims to keep as many beds available as possible as demand for services increases.

Surgical cases already in the hospital by Friday, any procedures deemed urgent or emergent and all outpatient procedures may continue as scheduled.

Ascension Genesys Hospital officials plan to review the situation weekly to decide when elective procedures can be scheduled again. Hospital administrators hope to lift the restrictions by Dec. 31 to accommodate patients who want procedures done before the end of this year.

Like many hospitals, Ascension Genesys says it is experiencing a staffing shortage as increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients take up more beds. The hospital was operating at 83% capacity Friday with 58 COVID-19 patients and 18 in intensive care, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Ascension Genesys says the demand for surgical procedures often increases in the fall and further strains bed capacity.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.