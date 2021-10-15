Advertisement

Bay City water purification company rebuilding 10 months after fire

Serv-A-Pure is moving 10 miles away to a new location closer to I-75
A fire at Serv-A-Pure Company in Bay City on Dec. 16., 2020.
A fire at Serv-A-Pure Company in Bay City on Dec. 16., 2020.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Ten months after a fire severely damaged the Serv-A-Pure warehouse in Bay City, the company is planning to start construction on a new facility 10 miles away and closer to I-75.

Serv-A-Pure is hosting a groundbreaking on Oct. 21 for a new $2.4 million building at 6780 West Side Saginaw Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township. It will replace a location at 1101 Columbus Ave. in Bay City, which sustained heavy damage from a fire on Dec. 16, 2020.

The fire, which was caused by an electrical problem, left the exterior of the 12,000-square-foot building relatively untouched. But the interior sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

“A fire may have taken our building, but it did not destroy our spirits,” said Serv-A-Pure co-Owner and President Jonathon Herzberger. “Our operations were only down for a few days. In those few days, we moved to a temporary location, and customers tell us they hardly noticed a delay in service.”

The Columbus Avenue building and its contents were deemed a total loss, so the building was demolished.

Serv-A-Pure is relocating to the Frankenlust Township location to get closer to I-75 and an area with higher traffic. The new building is scheduled for completion in the late spring or early summer of 2022.

“This region is our home,” said co-Owner and Vice President Adam Wuerfel. “Our operation remaining in Bay City means that our eight employees can stay close to their families and be present to make a difference in their communities.”

