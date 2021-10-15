Advertisement

Brockway Mtn. recognized nationally

Brockway Mtn. is recognized by national news
Brockway Mountain on Oct. 14, 2021.
Brockway Mountain on Oct. 14, 2021.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brockway Mountain has been recognized on Fox News as one of the ten best fall color destinations in the country.

The roughly nine-mile, paved scenic drive runs up and along Brockway Mountain in Copper Harbor.

It’s very accessible and offers stunning, panoramic views of the landscape from a bird’s eye view.

Additionally, its fall colors are still going strong and will be for at least another week.

If you’re heading that way to check it out, Keweenaw Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Brad Barnett says you may want to stop by the bureau on your way.

“Stop by our office in Calumet, our welcome center,” said Barnett. “Ask questions about the region, Keweenaw County, and all these other different places. All the different things you can do and explore, especially this time of year.”

Brockway Mountain Drive was created during the great depression to put people back to work and boost the local tourism economy.

