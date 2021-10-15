Advertisement

Construction starts on new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Resource Center

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction is under way on the new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Resource Center.

The facility will be about 23,000 square feet, which is nearly three times larger than the current animal shelter.

Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki talked about the new facility and how it will benefit animals in the community.

