Foodie Friday: Burger Bar & Tap shows off corned beef wontons

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Burger Bar & Tap on Fenton Road in Flint in the house showed off a customer favorite for Foodie Friday.

Owner Justin Knight, chef Jody Brunori and sous chef Mandy Murphy brought some corned beef wontons. The wraps include corned beef brisket, swiss cheese and sauerkraut in a crispy wonton shell.

Burger Bar & Tap is located at 5516 Fenton Road. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, noon to midnight on Thursdays and noon to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Call 810-484-2200 for more information about the restaurant.

