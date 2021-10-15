Former mayor sees parallel between Benton Harbor and Flint water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s history repeating itself, all unfolding nearly 200 miles away.

“We know that we are not the only place that this either has happened or is going to happen. And, you know, you need to pay attention and watch and learn from Flint,” said former Flint mayor, Dr. Karen Weaver. PhD.

Weaver has been paying close attention to lead water crisis taking place in Benton Harbor, a situation that hits close to home for the former mayor of Flint.

“I’ve been talking with people in Benton Harbor. I’ve been interviewed Pinkney. I’ve interviewed the mayor. I’ve talked with some of the other water people. We started talking about this probably about a month-- month and a half ago. And I think that it’s, I think it’s a shame, and it’s so reminiscent of Flint,” Weaver said.

Weaver also believes the demographics of Flint and Benton Harbor played a factor in what happened in both cities.

“Flint is not about water, and it’s not about infrastructure, those are symptoms of the root cause of systemic racism. And that’s what it is,” she said.

On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive to help residents of Benton Harbor have access to safe drinking water, and the acceleration of lead service line replacements to be completed in 18 months.

Weaver said that there is still work to be done in Flint as well.

“Benton Harbor, just brings Flint back, it puts Flint back in the spotlight,” Weaver said.

