Former President Clinton in hospital for non-COVID infection, on the mend

Clinton has had several health problems, mostly with his heart.
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(10/14/21) -- Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for an infection, according to a spokesperson, but is recovering.

“On Tuesday, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection,” Angel Ureña, spokesperson for Clinton, said in a statement. “He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Clinton, 75, served as president from January 1993 to January 2001.

He’s had a number of health issues over the past two decades, though most related to heart issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

