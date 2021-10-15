Advertisement

Genesee County tracking slight uptick in Legionnaires’ disease cases

Illnesses reported in city of Flint, but health officials can’t pinpoint a common source
(WSAZ)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An expected seasonal increase in Legionnaires’ disease illnesses is being reported in Genesee County, but health officials haven’t identified a common source of infection.

The Genesee County Health Department says 28 cases of Legionnaires’ have been reported so far in 2021, which is four more than this time last year and equal to the total at this time in 2019.

Health officials are reporting an uptick in cases around the city of Flint recently, but they haven’t pinpointed a common source of infection.

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by the legionella bacteria, which occurs naturally in water. People contract the illness by inhaling water droplets with the bacteria.

The health department says Legionnaires’ cases typically increase during the summer and early fall, when people are outdoors and around open water more often. Legionella bacteria also are common in buildings with complex water systems, like long-term care facilities and hospitals.

Most people don’t develop an illness after being exposed to legionella bacteria, which cannot pass from person to person. People with lung ailments, underlying health conditions, weakened immune systems and smokers are most at risk.

Antibiotics can treat most cases successfully.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Funding mental health and addiction care through Medicaid
State official announce new initiative that will fund mental health and addiction care through Medicaid
Mosquitoes
Michigan confirms three cases of EEE in Mid-Michigan horses
Andrea Acevedo is president of the SEIU Healthcare Michigan union.
Nursing home workers ask Saginaw City Council to set example with hazard pay
Beaumont Health
Beaumont Health offering up to $15,000 sign-on bonuses for some jobs