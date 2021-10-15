Genesee County tracking slight uptick in Legionnaires’ disease cases

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An expected seasonal increase in Legionnaires’ disease illnesses is being reported in Genesee County, but health officials haven’t identified a common source of infection.

The Genesee County Health Department says 28 cases of Legionnaires’ have been reported so far in 2021, which is four more than this time last year and equal to the total at this time in 2019.

Health officials are reporting an uptick in cases around the city of Flint recently, but they haven’t pinpointed a common source of infection.

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by the legionella bacteria, which occurs naturally in water. People contract the illness by inhaling water droplets with the bacteria.

The health department says Legionnaires’ cases typically increase during the summer and early fall, when people are outdoors and around open water more often. Legionella bacteria also are common in buildings with complex water systems, like long-term care facilities and hospitals.

Most people don’t develop an illness after being exposed to legionella bacteria, which cannot pass from person to person. People with lung ailments, underlying health conditions, weakened immune systems and smokers are most at risk.

Antibiotics can treat most cases successfully.

