Genesee County woman wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery instant game

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County woman won $1 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game, but she has the store clerk to thank.

The 47-year-old won the top prize from the Cash Game with a ticket purchased at the Miller Point Mart at 3356 Miller Road in Flint Township. The anonymous winner stopped at the store and asked the clerk to pick out some instant lottery tickets for her.

“I was on my lunch break and decided to scratch them before heading back into work,” the anonymous winner said. “When I realized I’d won $1 million, I thought for sure I was reading the ticket wrong. I couldn’t believe it.”

The woman visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize as a lump sum payment of $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to take her family on vacation and save the rest.

Players have won more than $23 million from Cash Game since July. More than $27 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $1 million winners.

