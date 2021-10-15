Historic Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland closed after damage from heavy vehicle

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - An overweight truck caused significant structural damage to the Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland, causing the city to close the historic span through the upcoming winter.

The pedestrian walkway on the bridge reopened, but no vehicles may cross the bridge until April 1, 2022, or later. Pedestrians also should avoid walking on the vehicle side of the bridge, as well.

The historic one-lane bridge first opened to traffic in 1908.

City officials say an oversized truck exceeding the 10,000-pound weight limit crossed the bridge on Oct. 1. Great Lakes Engineering Group conducted a detailed inspection afterward, which uncovered significant structural damage.

The city is planning extensive repairs before fully reopening Currie Parkway to vehicles again. However, the processes of planning and obtaining materials will require a months-long closure.

Midland continues investigating the overweight truck that caused the damage and is exploring “all available options in response to the cause of the initial closure.” City officials did not provide any information about who caused the damage.

An overweight vehicle -- later identified as a tour bus from Detroit -- damaged the bridge in a separate incident reported in October 2018. Midland spent nearly $60,000 in 2019 to make repairs, which the tour bus company’s insurance helped paid for.

