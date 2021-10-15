Advertisement

Hold the candy: Schools drop Halloween, Valentine’s Day

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - No little ghosts or goblins this year at elementary schools in East Lansing. Valentine’s Day parties are scratched, too.

Officials told parents that Halloween and Feb. 14 celebrations are being dropped because of concerns over hurt feelings and uncomfortable families.

Assistant Superintendent Glenn Mitcham says some kids cry if their costumes aren’t as exciting as ones worn by their classmates. But Mitcham says Halloween still can be observed by students measuring a pumpkin while learning about circumference.

As for Valentine’s Day, some families and students aren’t comfortable with the theme of love.

