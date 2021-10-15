FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system lifting north along the cold front that moved through yesterday will keep rain in the forecast and keep us cooler for the next couple of days.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s with scattered showers. Storms are possible but nothing severe is expected. Winds will be light, gradually shifting to the N at around 5mph.

Tonight temps will fall to around 50 degrees. We’ll continue to showers move through, so keep the umbrella handy if you have evening or late-night plans.

Showers continue into tomorrow, becoming more scattered throughout the day. We’ll see a little sun to end the day with highs only in the mid 50s!

Sunday will be beautiful with highs around 60 and plenty of sun!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.