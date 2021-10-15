Advertisement

Keep the umbrella handy

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system lifting north along the cold front that moved through yesterday will keep rain in the forecast and keep us cooler for the next couple of days.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s with scattered showers. Storms are possible but nothing severe is expected. Winds will be light, gradually shifting to the N at around 5mph.

Tonight temps will fall to around 50 degrees. We’ll continue to showers move through, so keep the umbrella handy if you have evening or late-night plans.

Showers continue into tomorrow, becoming more scattered throughout the day. We’ll see a little sun to end the day with highs only in the mid 50s!

Sunday will be beautiful with highs around 60 and plenty of sun!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

More Rain is on the Way...
JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report
Expect Another Batch of Rain Friday...
JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report
Scattered rain
Scattered rain into the afternoon
Scattered rain
Very warm with scattered storms