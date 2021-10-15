Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Autumn weather finally returns to mid-Michigan with even cooler weather to start our weekend. There will be a few showers or spotty sprinkles this afternoon. Look for afternoon temperatures from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Another batch of showers or even a bit more steady rain into early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will sag into the upper 40s - still above our average of 41 this time of year.

Saturday will be a cool day with a few morning showers giving way to some sunshine later in the day. Our best temperatures of the day won’t even reach 60 degrees!

Dry and milder weather returns to end our weekend and next week. I’ll show you how warm we’ll get next week on ABC12 News.

