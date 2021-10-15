Advertisement

Late season mosquitoes may carry harmful diseases

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latter part of this weekend should be nice enough to get outside and enjoy the fall weather.

But, those venturing outside will want to be careful.

ABC12 reported earlier this week about eight confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Michigan horses. Three in Genesee County and two in Shiawassee County.

The good news is that no human cases have been reported, yet.

However, EEE has a 33% fatality rate in the rare case for those who do get sick from it.

That’s why it’s important not to let the guard down and take precautions, especially for plans this weekend that are outdoors.

Very warm October weather combined with plenty of rain have allowed mosquitoes to continue their blood-sucking ways.

Without a hard freeze so far this autumn, there’s a bumper crop of the insects.

Some of which can carry harmful diseases like EEE or West Nile Virus.

It was just two years ago that mid-Michigan reported ten human cases of the virus, the most in our state’s history.

Unfortunately, six people died.

That even prompted some fall high school football game times to be moved from the evening to daytime.

But there are things that can be done to prevent people, pets and livestock from becoming sick, especially outdoors during the evening hours.

First, eliminate standing water anywhere on

Second, place livestock inside a barn with running fans

Third, apply insect repellent containing DEET

And finally, wear long-sleeved shirts / pants when outdoors.

Signs of animal illness include a fever, falling and stumbling to get back up.

Mosquitoes that carry EEE will continue to pose a threat until there has been at least one hard freeze where the temperatures fall below 28 degrees Fahrenheit for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Late season mosquitoes may carry harmful diseases
Some mid-Michigan mosquitoes carrying harmful diseases
Former mayor sees parallel between Benton Harbor and Flint water crisis
Former mayor sees parallel between Benton Harbor and Flint water crisis
Former mayor sees parallel between Benton Harbor and Flint water crisis
Former mayor sees parallel between Benton Harbor and Flint water crisis
Data shows mask mandates at mid-Michigan schools help lower cases
University of Michigan study shows mask mandates at schools show lower COVID transmission rates