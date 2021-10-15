Late season mosquitoes may carry harmful diseases

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latter part of this weekend should be nice enough to get outside and enjoy the fall weather.

But, those venturing outside will want to be careful.

ABC12 reported earlier this week about eight confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Michigan horses. Three in Genesee County and two in Shiawassee County.

The good news is that no human cases have been reported, yet.

However, EEE has a 33% fatality rate in the rare case for those who do get sick from it.

That’s why it’s important not to let the guard down and take precautions, especially for plans this weekend that are outdoors.

Very warm October weather combined with plenty of rain have allowed mosquitoes to continue their blood-sucking ways.

Without a hard freeze so far this autumn, there’s a bumper crop of the insects.

Some of which can carry harmful diseases like EEE or West Nile Virus.

It was just two years ago that mid-Michigan reported ten human cases of the virus, the most in our state’s history.

Unfortunately, six people died.

That even prompted some fall high school football game times to be moved from the evening to daytime.

But there are things that can be done to prevent people, pets and livestock from becoming sick, especially outdoors during the evening hours.

First, eliminate standing water anywhere on

Second, place livestock inside a barn with running fans

Third, apply insect repellent containing DEET

And finally, wear long-sleeved shirts / pants when outdoors.

Signs of animal illness include a fever, falling and stumbling to get back up.

Mosquitoes that carry EEE will continue to pose a threat until there has been at least one hard freeze where the temperatures fall below 28 degrees Fahrenheit for several hours.

