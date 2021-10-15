Advertisement

Michigan inmates win right to kosher meat, cheesecake

Marquette Branch Prison (Michigan Department of Corrections Image)
Marquette Branch Prison (Michigan Department of Corrections Image) (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan must serve kosher meat, dairy and cheesecake to prisoners observing the Jewish Sabbath and holidays.

An appeals court this week affirmed a decision by a federal judge in Detroit.

Two men sued after the Corrections Department in 2013 adopted a vegan religious meal for prisoners of all faiths. Jewish organizations also could no longer send special food for holidays.

The appeals court says those steps put a “substantial burden” on the rights of prisoners who want kosher meat and dairy to practice their Jewish faith.

The court analyzed the case under a federal law that protects the exercise of religion in a confined setting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Genesee County tracking slight uptick in Legionnaires’ disease cases
Flint Water Plant
New panel appointed to oversee Flint water system
A fire at Serv-A-Pure Company in Bay City on Dec. 16., 2020.
Bay City water purification company rebuilding 10 months after fire
Burger Bar & Tap shows how to make corned beef wontons.
Foodie Friday: Burger Bar & Tap in Flint shows off reuben wonton wrap