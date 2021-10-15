Michigan inmates win right to kosher meat, cheesecake

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan must serve kosher meat, dairy and cheesecake to prisoners observing the Jewish Sabbath and holidays.

An appeals court this week affirmed a decision by a federal judge in Detroit.

Two men sued after the Corrections Department in 2013 adopted a vegan religious meal for prisoners of all faiths. Jewish organizations also could no longer send special food for holidays.

The appeals court says those steps put a “substantial burden” on the rights of prisoners who want kosher meat and dairy to practice their Jewish faith.

The court analyzed the case under a federal law that protects the exercise of religion in a confined setting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.