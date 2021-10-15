Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers advance measures to end ‘tampon tax’

Menstrual products would no longer be subject to 6% sales tax under bills that passed House
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in Sacramento, Calif.(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The elimination of the so-called “tampon tax” in Michigan is gaining traction after multiple introductions over the last five years.

The state House advanced legislation with bipartisan support Thursday to eliminate the 6% sales tax on menstrual products as “luxury items.” House Bills 4270 and 5267 would amend various parts of the state tax code to eliminate the tax.

The provisions would apply to tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins and other products designed for feminine hygiene in connection with women’s menstrual cycle.

Medical experts are praising the move, saying the items are medical necessities and the stigma surrounding the use of them needs to be broken. Republican State Rep. Brian Posthumus said the move is a small step that will make a big impact.

The House Fiscal Agency estimates that menstrual products account for about $7 million in state sales tax revenue every year. The bills would reimburse the School Aid Fund for its lost share of revenue from the sales tax.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included a $5 million appropriation in her 2022 fiscal year budget request to abolish the sales tax on feminine hygiene products and reimburse the Michigan School Aid Fund for any lost revenue.

The bills still have to pass the State Senate before Whitmer could sign them into law.

At least 20 states have either ended the taxation of such products or never had the tax, according to Period Equity, a legal organization that advocates for making menstrual products tax-exempt. Other Midwestern states that don’t tax such items are Illinois, Ohio and Minnesota.

