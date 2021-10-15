Michigan ramps up assistance to Benton Harbor water crisis

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - Another city in Michigan is on the brink of a water crisis.

Benton Harbor is facing a situation the people of Flint know all too well. Residents of the Southwest Michigan city are being told they need to continue cooking with and drinking bottled water.

In five days, 100,000 bottles of water have been passed out and the city is going to receive 30,000 each week. Despite the water coming out of their plant being clean, old water lines continue to show lead in residents’ water.

The discovery of lead, advice to avoid drinking or cooking with tap water and large scale bottled water distributions are similar to the early days of the Flint water crisis.

The city of Benton Harbor has gone almost three years with no clean water. Gov. Gretchen Whtimer signed an executive directive on Thursday that she says will ensure the residents have safe drinking water.

The state is now sending $10 million to help replace all the lead-based water pipes in the city. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said everyone deserves access to clean and safe drinking water.

“Every person in the state of Michigan deserves access to clean and safe drinking water and every community deserves lead-free pipes,” he said. “So, we are committed to doing everything that we can to ensure that every parent in Benton Harbor can give their child a glass of water with confidence.”

The head of the Benton Harbor Community Water Council said the crisis could be worse than Flint’s water emergency with an average lead contamination of 24 parts per billion. The EPA action level for lead contamination is over 15 parts per billion.

Benton Harbor has already received $17 million in funding from federal agencies like the EPA and $20 million last month from Michigan Eagle.

The Michigan Republican Party released a statement after Whitmer announced she’s taking action for Benton Harbor residents.

The party agrees that Michiganders should have access to safe water, but the timeliness of Whitmer addressing the problem raises questions. GOP members say the governor has known about the problem for 3 years and didn’t follow through with a plan to fix it.

They call Whitmer’s Benton Harbor decision another failed promise.

