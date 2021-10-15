Midland volunteer in running for NASCAR humanitarian award

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A longtime volunteer from Midland, who helps children cope with hair loss, has been named one of four finalists for a national award from NASCAR.

The charitable arm of the auto racing sanctioning body named Jaeleen Davis of Midland a finalist for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. Davis has volunteered 13 years with Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan, which provides wigs for children age 3 to 18.

She won $25,000 for the organization after being named a finalist and could receive $100,000 for Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids if she wins an online vote. Everyone can vote once a day online through Nov. 12.

Davis, who has alopecia and wore a wig from the organization she represents, was a contestant for Miss Michigan. She used her platform to help introduce bills in Michigan and Ohio to create laws requiring health insurers to cover wigs for children.

Davis also works one-on-one with children to help them cope with hair loss.

The other finalists for the award are from Texas, Kentucky and New Hampshire.

“This year’s finalists exemplify the values of Betty Jane France and honor her legacy. Each one of them is working to improve the lives of children while incorporating the excitement for our sport,” said Mike Helton, The NASCAR Foundation chairman. “The fans will have a tough decision choosing one winner. All four of them are unselfish and compassionate people who represent the essence of the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.”

The Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award is named in honor of NASCAR’s founder and chairwoman. The award is presented annually to a NASCAR fan who volunteers for children’s causes in racing communities.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.