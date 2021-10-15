New Michigan bill increases penalties for assaulting school officials

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new bill pending in the Michigan Legislature aims to protect educators and school officials by increasing the penalties for assaulting them on the job.

Under Senate Bill 689, battering, wounding, assaulting or endangering any school official while they are at work would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

“People who work in our school systems are dedicated to educating and supporting the next generation of scholars, inventors, and leaders, and should not be made to feel unsafe in their work environment,” said Democrat State Sen. Dayna Polehanki of Livonia, a former teacher and two-time Teacher of the Year award recipient.

She said the bill is a reaction to a spate of threats and violence directed at school officials over COVID-19 prevention measures. Some of that criminal behavior has extended to educators’ families.

“The Michigan Legislature needs to send a clear message that any violence perpetrated against school staff and board members will not be tolerated,” Polehanki said. “I refuse to accept this type of behavior as a new norm. The threats and harassment simply have to stop before someone gets hurt.”

The K-12 Alliance of Michigan, which includes educational leaders in Genesee County, issued a statement Thursday saying it’s unfortunate that Polehanki’s bill is necessary, but supporting the stiffer criminal penalties.

“Educators across our state are working tirelessly to ensure our students receive the resources they need to grow academically, socially and emotionally and any efforts to disrupt those efforts are neither helpful or appropriate,” said K-12 Alliance Executive Director Robert McCann.

The bill has to pass the Michigan House and Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can decide whether to sign it into law.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.