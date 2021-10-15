New panel appointed to oversee Flint water system

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint has a new panel of residents, experts and leaders to oversee the water system.

The 12-member Flint Water System Advisory Council will serve as the public’s eyes and ears for the city’s water supply and water infrastructure projects. The members will help share information to and from the Mayor’s Office about water issues, but has no formal authority.

The council already has hosted three meetings to elect leaders and review details of ongoing water projects.

“Oversight from the Water System Advisory Council will strengthen efforts to further ensure Flint’s water is safe,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “I am particularly proud of those who have volunteered their time and talents for this council, which speaks to their commitment to this city and its future.”

Council members are Sheryl Thompson, Dr. Benjamin Pauli, E. Yvonne Lewis, Wendy Braun, Dr. Nancy Love, Nayyirah Shariff, James Gaskin, Dr. Shawn McElmurry, Gina Smith, Jaron Houston, Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, Dr. Laura Sullivan.

Their work will augment what the Technical Advisory Council does to address public health and quality of life issues in Flint.

“My goal is to ensure that the Water System Advisory Council is not just another group that has been established,’’ said Thompson, who was named chairwoman. “We will not hesitate to ask critical questions about remediation efforts and actions regarding Flint’s water supply while also demanding more transparency, raising the public’s awareness and making sure residents’ voices are heard and that concerns are addressed.”

The Water System Advisory Council meets on the third Tuesday of each month. A special virtual meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The public is invited to attend any council meetings.

Call 810-766-7346 with any questions or concerns about the water council.

