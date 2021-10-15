Saginaw receives $4.5 million to replace lead-based water service lines

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Saginaw is receiving just over $4.5 million for an ongoing project to replace all lead-based water service lines.

Saginaw is one of 37 disadvantaged communities to receive a share of $102 million from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Michigan Clean Water Plan for replacement of lead water lines.

Saginaw began replacing an estimated 1,000 lead-based water service lines, which run from streets into homes, in 2019 based on new state laws. Michigan is requiring all municipal water services to replace all lead-based water service lines.

Spicer Group is designing and planning the full replacement project, which is scheduled to last about three years.

“The funding from the Michigan Clean Water Plan will help move the city of Saginaw forward and lay the groundwork for growth and resiliency for generations to come,” Mayor Brenda Moore said.

The cost of replacing lead water lines in Saginaw is partially paid for with a new flat rate fee added onto water bills. The city has been pursuing outside funding to pay for part of the project since last year, which will save rate payers from bearing the full cost.

“It’s rewarding that our efforts have paid off and we will receive this money,” said Paul Reinsch, Saginaw’s director of water and wastewater treatment. “We understand the importance of clean safe drinking water for public heath, and we want to maximize the benefit our community receives from these funds.”

