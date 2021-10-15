Advertisement

The Salvation Army is looking to hire bell ringers for the holiday season

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tis the season! The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers, they have both volunteer and paid positions available.

It’s an unmistakable sound.

Salvation Army Bell ringers outside stores, and this year, it could be you.

“We need people. We need paid bell ringers-- but we need volunteers as well,” said Major Kathy Hellstrom.

She said that whether you hire in, volunteer, or even just donate, the feeling of helping someone in the community will stick with you.

“It makes you feel like you’re helping people. Its not hard to stand out there when you have people coming up and wishing you a Merry Christmas. Or a parent will pick up a child and they’ll put the little dollar in and the kid is so excited. It just really warms your hard and makes you feel like you’re making a difference,” she said.

With the world still recovering from the pandemic, this year the Salvation Army said that they need support more than ever as they continue to help the community March on.

“The find themselves in a situation that they’ve never been in before and the Salvation Army is here. We’re here for all kind of people and there are a lot of people in need. They need the Salvation Army,” said Hellstrom.

The Salvation Army said that the Red Kettle donations are the organizations biggest fundraising source and help support their efforts for the entire year.

The Salvation Army is holding a hiring event this Monday.

Those who are interested can go to their downtown location from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to apply for a bell ringing position.

For those who would like to volunteer, there is a sign up on their website.

