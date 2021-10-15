Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes bill putting deadline on tabulating citizen petitions

Michigan petition drives
Michigan petition drives
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill Friday that would have placed a new limit on the amount of time for state workers to tabulate petitions from citizen initiatives.

Michigan currently does not have a deadline for the state Bureau of Elections to process petitions and determine whether they met the required number needed to advance citizen initiatives. Senate Bill 280 would have placed a 100-day limit on the process.

Whitmer vetoed the bill on Friday, allowing the petition tabulation process to continue with no deadlines.

Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly sponsored the bill after elections workers within the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office took over six months to process petitions from Unlock Michigan, which repealed the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act.

The process of tabulating petitions from Fair and Equal Michigan, which unsuccessfully sought to prohibit LGBTQ discrimination, took an even longer nine months.

“This bill was necessary because Secretary of State Benson’s office has taken six to nine months to process the last two citizen initiatives — in one case taking longer to review the signatures than it took for the citizens to gather them,” Johnson said. “It disenfranchises people who are trying to exercise their rights under the Constitution to propose changes in our laws.”

She said the legislation was not partisan, “but the governor and secretary of state have chosen to make everything partisan.” Johnson was secretary of state when petitions for Proposal 3 of 2018 were turned in to reform Michigan’s elections.

“I personally didn’t agree with many parts of Proposal 3 of 2018 when I was secretary of state, but I made sure we processed those petitions in 53 days because that was my responsibility to the people of Michigan,” she said. “One hundred days is a reasonable timeframe.”

