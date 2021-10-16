Flint Community Schools attorney alleges former district counsel of overbilling

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fees up to a million dollars have raised the eyebrows of officials in the Flint Community Schools.

Current attorney in the school district, Cha’Ris Lee, claims the previous counsel, representing Flint schools, Kendall Williams, of overbilling the district.

“Different officials were bringing up the fact that they thought there were issues with legal bills, and that the bills range from $750,000 to $1 million per year in legal fees, so people were concerned,” Lee said.

During the October 13 board of education meeting, Lee and her team presented new evidence to the board alleging issues with former district attorney Kendall Williams that included what she believes as unnecessary work such as hiring excessive staff and rebilling for work that other attorney’s already completed.

“I saw repetitive billing, several charges from attorneys reviewing each other’s work, charges for attorneys reviewing correspondence from another attorney to clients,” Lee said. “You can charge for some of these things, but it was the amount of time that was being charged.

Williams represented the school district for more than 20 years before his contract was terminated in June of 2021.

While Lee’s team does not have an exact total of the alleged charges, she tells ABC 12 she was shocked at what she found when brought onto the investigation.

“Typical school districts, I mean, if you pay an in-house lawyer, you’re going to be paying, you know, maybe $120,000,” Lee said. “But when you’re seeing a million dollars going out for, you know, up to a million dollars going out for legal fees in a deficit district. To me, that’s alarming.”

ABC 12 contacted Kendall Williams, he says that the allegations are false and that the billing practices align with the agreement with the district.

The Flint School Board voted to have a forensic audit to look further into the charges.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.