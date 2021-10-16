Advertisement

2 people shot at Genesee Valley Mall, Flint Township Police investigating

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -The JCPenney store at Genesee Valley Mall is on lockdown while Flint Township Police investigate shots fired inside the mall.

Officers were dispatched to the mall around 2:59pm Saturday afternoon.

Police tell ABC 12 that 2 were people shot, both are in serious condition.

Police are still searching for suspects-- MSP and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department are assisting Flint Township Police.

Stay with ABC 12 on air and online for updates as we learn more about the incident.

