Governor Whitmer signed bill giving car dealerships more flexibility

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer signed a bill that will allow car dealerships more flexibility in choosing their operating hours.

Dealers in the state had to be open for at least 30 hours a week for 52 weeks each year until now. The bill signed into law today allows dealerships to miss that 30-hour requirement for as many as for weeks in a year.

The governor said that the legislation is a way to support small businesses.

