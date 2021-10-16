Governor Whitmer signed bill giving car dealerships more flexibility

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer signed a bill that will allow car dealerships more flexibility in choosing their operating hours.

Dealers in the state had to be open for at least 30 hours a week for 52 weeks each year until now. The bill signed into law today allows dealerships to miss that 30-hour requirement for as many as for weeks in a year.

The governor said that the legislation is a way to support small businesses.

